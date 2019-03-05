Delta Government Officials Confiscates Vehicles, Tricycles Over Indiscriminate Parking

As part of efforts to make roads, walk-ways, road shoulders and junctions free of encumbrances for free flow of traffic, the Delta State Ministry of Transport has cleared various obstructions in Asaba, the state capital.

This followed a directive by the Commissioner of the ministry, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, that all hiccups in the capital city should be dismantled, which prompted the Director of Land Transport, Mr Victor Omoniyi and the Director of Vehicle Inspection (VIO) Mr. Ezonebi Oyakemegbagha to carry out the directive to the latter.

The combined personnel of the Vehicle Inspection Officers, Taskforce monitoring the activities of tricycle operators as well as other staff cleared the Summit Junction on both sides of the Expressway of trader wares displayed on road shoulders, walk-ways and junctions.

The personnel of the Transport Ministry addressed various traffic offences ranging from tricycle (keke) operating on the expressway, commercial vehicle without Unique Identification Code Number and some without the State Colour of blue and white, driving against traffic (one-way).

Other offences addressed included motorcycle plying routes where they are restricted or banned and some without obtaining official permit to operate in some cases.

In some areas mechanics were warned to desist from turning roads to their workshop and vulcanizers placing their pumping machines at road shoulders as well as the display of clothes and other commercial wares on walk-ways.

In an interview, the Director of Land Transport Mr Victor Omoniyi, an engineer, stated that artisans such as mechanics, traders and some motorists were recalcitrant on the rules and regulations of obeying traffic laws and pleaded for a change of heart.

In a similar vein, the Director of Vehicle Inspection Mr Oyakemegbeagha, also an engineer thanked the State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for making life easier for motorists, regarding the network of internal roads that had been constructed and linked as well as commending the Commissioner, Mr Vincent Uduaghan for his concern for motorists well-being.

He charged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations and ensure that their vehicle documents were renewed as at when due, and to always see that their vehicles were in good working conditions for the safety of all.

Some vehicles, motorcycles and clothes were confiscated while some persons were verbally warned to desist from all activities that could cause traffic chaos.

Some roads and areas visited by the officials included Ogbeogonogo Market, Ezenei Road, Koka Junction, MTN-U-turn, Summit Junction, Traffic Light, and Bonsaac Junction, amongst others.