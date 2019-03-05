Presidential Election: Intimidation, harassment characterized voting in Bogoro, Bauchi- REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Monday said voting during Presidential and National Assembly elections in Bogoro Local Government Area was characterized by intimidation and harassment of electoral officials.

Abdullahi said this while briefing leaders of political parties and stakeholders in Bauchi.

“Voting activities in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State was characterized by intimidation and harassment of election officials.

“The results for Bogoro were declared and returned because the crises erupted after voting and collation were concluded.

“The collation officials were intimidated at around 3.00 p.m. when voting and collation processes have been concluded at polling units and ward levels, therefore, we were only awaiting collation at Federal Constituency Centre,'' he said.