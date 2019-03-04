UFC 235:Dabiri-Erewa eulogises Kamaru Usman for record breaking fight

Abuja, March 4, 2019: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has congratulated US-based Nigerian boxer, Kamaru Usman for defeating American Tyron Woodley, thus becoming the first African fighter to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title.

Usman, known as the ``Nigerian Nightmare’’ had on Saturday night in Las Vegas won the Mixed-Martial Arts (MMA) bout against American Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title.

In statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Special Assistant on Media, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the victory of Usman was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians but the whole of Africa.

“I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for winning this fight not only for Nigeria but for the African continent.’’

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to use your professional prowess to extol the virtues of Nigerian heritage. Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the Youths of Nigeria’’, Dabiri-Erewa said in a congratulatory letter to Usman.

The Presidential aide urged Usman to continue to use his God given talent to benefit the mankind especially the African youths in the Diaspora.

Nigeria is particularly honoured with the post tournament statement credited to Usman where he said"Nigeria, I have told them, we would do it, I told them we never fail. And we have done it today,".

The UFC is the biggest competition in MMA, where competitors combine boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling and other disciplines while fighting in an octagonal cage.

Usman, 31, produced the performance of his career to dominate long-reigning welterweight champion Woodley.

He extended his winning streak to 14 and maintained his unbeaten record in the UFC.

Usman was born in Nigeria, but left Benin City for Arlington in Texas as a young child when his family migrated to the US.

Signed.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun

S.A.Media to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa