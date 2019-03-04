Federal High Court Sacks Kano State PDP Candidate For Saturday's Governorship Election

A Federal High Court presided over by Justice Lawis Alagoa on Monday sacked the Kano PDP governorship candidate, Abba K. Yusuf in the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The Judge ruled that Abba K. Yususf’s candidature is not recognized by law because no primary election was held to produce him.

The Judge, however, ruled that the PDP should conduct a fresh primary to produce a candidate that can be recognized by law before Saturday’s election.

Kabir is the main challenger of the incumbent governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, APC.