Delta APC Hits Back At PDP Over Comments On Buhari

The All Progressivs Congress (APC), Delta state chapter has hit back on the state chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), over statements on President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the state.

In a press statment by the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Barr Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, discribed the PDP press release as mischievous.

Imonina, also bereted his colleague and his party for not being careful with his choice of words on the number one citizen of the country whose visit is armed at having a town hall meeting with Deltans to know their yearnings.

"The choice of words used by the said publicity secretary of Pdp, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, against the visit of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is nothing but cheap blackmail, programmed, targeted and a calculated attempt to ridicule and rubbish the hard earned name of Mr. President and All Progressives Congress, Delta State".

While calling on Deltans to ignore the dying PDP in the face of defeat they have perceived, Imonina said Buhari's step was indeed laudable as it is part of his constitutional and moral duties, he owes Deltans and Nigerians in general.

The press statment titled: "BUHARI’s TRIP TO WARRI: A TRICK TO RIG SATURDAY’S VOTES FOR APC- THIS IS BLACKMAIL TAKEN TOO FAR BY PDP DELTA STATE! "The virtuperation of pdp, Delta State is not unconnected with the air of defeat blowing in the homes and gatherings of all pdp members in Delta State. In fact, the wind of change, ushering in APC government in Delta State has enveloped Delta State and Deltans are happy for it. Because of the calibre and humane nature of the Governorship Candidate and other APC Candidates in Delta State, , APC as a party has less work to do.

"It is a known fact that in Delta State, the civil servants are not promoted as at when due! Also, the civil servants are not paid promotions arrears and other allowances. Those who were supposed to be promoted to the position of Directors and Permanent Secretaries were denied same till their retirement, while the ones that are still in the civil service are stagnated till date! Are these the people pdp referred to as being happy with them?

"Delta State government is known for glorifying and rewarding charlatans, thuggery and criminally minded people as against hardworking Deltans who eke out a living through legitimate means of livelihood. Is it the Deltans that are reduced to joblessness as a result of relocation of industries due to pdp years of misrule that are happy with pdp "lootocrats"!

"It is preposterous for pdp to say that "Delta State is pdp and pdp is Delta State"! That assertion is anomalous! From all available indices, there is no gainsaying the fact that all previous Governorship elections and other elections are products of fraud and manipulations. The facts are there for even the deaf, the blind and the dumb to see and feel.

APC called on all Deltans to cut of the leprous and cancerous hands of pdp from the affairs of the dear State, stressing "It is a task that APC, Delta State honestly believes that Deltans will accomplish on the 9th day of March, 2019".

He continued: "As for the jittery PDP, her political incubus and manipulators troubling Deltans since 1999, Deltans are watching you. There is no hiding place for your political abracadabra that you are known for. Deltans are wiser now! Deltans monies that are hidden in your private accounts, homes, farms, factories and other places shall be retrieved by Deltans and used for the development of Deltans", he said.