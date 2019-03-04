Dickson, Pdp Arming Thugs Ahead Of State Assembly Polls, Set To Taint The Electoral Process With Violence -sylva

Credible information available to Chief Timipre Sylva, former governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State indicates that Gov Henry Seriake Dickson is building armies of thugs and gunmen in the various Local Government Areas of Bayelsa state ahead of the State Assembly Elections billed for Saturday March 9th

Setting up, financing and motivating splinter groups of armed criminals have always been Dickson's first, and as time has proven, only strategy towards elections (Asides propaganda, lies and cheap blackmail) If Dickson had even a vague value of conscience and sense of humanity, he would have considered the fact that the people he would be unleashing these thugs on are Bayelsans, the very people he swore an oath to protect

Also, the public should discountenance the claims by Dickson and his out of favour People's Democratic Party that Chief Timipre Sylva dislodged, with thugs, men of the Police Mobile Force from Nembe-Bassambiri. Sylva is a man of peace and inspite of Dickson's many provocations, he has maintained that peaceful disposition. In line with a recent peace accord, the good people of Bassambiri simply excused the Mobile Police Unit sent by Dickson to skew the State Assembly elections

Dickson is yet to draw any inference from the fact that despite his use of violence during last week's elections, Bayelsans still came out en masse to vote the APC, except in places where no credible elections held like Yenagoa, Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA's

Chief Timipre Sylva calls on the security agencies to swiftly contain Dickson and his dark plans of artificially congesting the state with hired gunmen ahead of next Saturdays polls. Bayelsans are urged to remain resolute and firm, Dickson's anxiety is understandably linked to the statement Bayelsans recently sent him at the polls

It is very sad that Dickson has developed working experience and appetite in the business of killing and terrorising Bayelsans. During the last gubernatorial, as was evident to all, Dickson turned every part of Bayelsa State to a theatre of war. Behind every step he took in his desperate, illegitimate walk to Creek Haven he had a trail of blood and violence behind him.

Mr Dickson went a step further by appointing the perpetrators of the last election 's slaughter his caretaker local government chairmen, indicating that the killing of innocent Bayelsans must appear paltry for a man with a fetish for apocalyptic violence like Dickson

Under this draconian rule, APC Members have faced summary execution by Dickson's underworld army, two years ago they struck at a campaign rally at the APC state secretariat, killing two. Scores of Bayelsans have been killed across the state, with Brass LGA standing out in notoriety

In the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections, dozens of gunmen with high-calibre assault rifles were rounded up and arrested at the residence of Dickson's caretaker chairman at Southern Ijaw. The Governors extermination squad struck, once again, in Brass, killing one APC supporter and injuring scores

Yet again, Mr Dickson is mobilising, with state resources, an army of thugs to intimidate, harass and kill Bayelsans before and during the approaching State Assembly polls.

Last week we saw what collective resolve and righteous anger could do, Next week, by the Grace of God we will send a stronger message to all those who have placed their personal ambitions far ahead the wishes of the good people of Bayelsa State

JULIUS BOKORU

Media Assistant to Chief Timipre Sylva

March 4, 2019