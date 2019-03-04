Igbos   must   vote   in   lagos.

Yorubas and Igbos in The UK contest and win elections in that their colonial masters domain without any harrasment. If Yorubas are beneficiaries of the British magnanimity who are then the urchins in Lagos forbidding Igbos to vote? Are Yorubas in USA not voting over there too? If One Nigeria is a fraud why can't same people support Biafra and the breakup of the country? In 2008 a second generation Indian immigrant became the governor of Louisiana State, USA. Will that ever happen in your fake One Nigeria? Yorubas live in Louisiana and they too do vote without any molestation. Piyush "Bobby" Jindal is an American politician who was the 55th Governor of Louisiana between 2008 and 2016, and previously served as a U.S. Congressman and as the vice chairman of the Republican Governors Association. Those of you with relations abroad should be ashamed of yourselves.

Nigeria is a shame to the African race. The same Nigeria fought apartheid in South Africa and Zimbabwe when blacks were not allowed to vote. If you idiots wouldn't allow your fellow black brothers to vote in your land, you are not justified to accuse The Europeans for slavery or any racial segregation against blacks. Why fight Whites to allow blacks to vote? What you oppose in your land you encourage in another person's land. Shame, shame, shame on all of you who support or are involved in this ignoble act. This is a dog eat dog affair. The same tribal card that Awo played in The Western House is resurfacing again.

So NigerDelta resources belong to everyone, but Lagos's belongs to Yorubas? I am confused here. The flyovers were built with money meant for reconstructing Biafra. Awo did that as the Minister of Finance. Lagos State presently generates over 75% of VAT and it is spent in The North, yet you have not protested. The North killed you at Ife and arrested only Yorubas, only FFK and Fayose spoke out. The North killed you at Mile 12 and you were nowhere to be found. You didn't tell them to leave Lagos. Have Igbos ever attacked or killed you people? I smell cowardice here.

Igbos MUST not succumb to any intimidation because if they succeed in this, they will come for more and you can't resist. Both Igbos and Yorubas are in both APC and PDP, so what's their beef?

IGBOS MUST VOTE IN LAGOS.