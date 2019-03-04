Gang-Up Media Campaigns Against Atiku & Presidential Poll Court Case: SBCHROs To Reply Agbakoba, Falana, Osinbajo & Ors Within Coming Days

(SBCHROs, Nigeria: 4th March 2019)-The Southeast Based Coalition Of Human Rights & Democracy Organizations, SBCHROs; a coalition of 24 human rights and democracy organizations based in Southeast Nigeria are set to reply or respond within coming days to recent utterances of Messrs Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Femi Falana, SAN, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and other lawyers including the so called “human rights” lawyers, who have launched coordinated, sustained and well oiled media campaigns, in the name of “expression of legal opinions” against the solid resolve of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP; also the undeclared winner of the 23rd Feb 2019 Presidential Poll, Mr. Atiku Abubakar; to approach Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petitions’ Tribunal or Court over the armada of fraud called “2019 Presidential Poll”.

Our resolve to reply the senior legal practitioners within coming days follows deep shocks and concerns from citizens across the country over such utterances deemed unbecoming of those who also parade themselves as “conscience of the nation” and “human rights lawyers”. Within coming days, therefore, the Coalition shall speak and throw more light into whether the named have reached the saturation point of their social calling or careers and caught up by the law of diminishing returns; couching their nowadays utterances and expressions in languages and demonstrations strange and alien to apostles and disciples of social conscience.

For: Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Democracy Organizations (SBCHROs)



