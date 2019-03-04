PDP National Caucus Holds Emergency Meeting Today Over Presidential Poll

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called an emergency national caucus meeting of the party.

Named the ‘Expanded Caucus Meeting’, the party is expected to use the occasion to get the support of its members to seek redress in court over the outcome of the presidential election.

The meeting, which will hold at the party secretariat in Abuja on Monday (today), will be presided over by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Secondus, though confirmed the meeting in an interview with one of our correspondents, refused to give details of its agenda.

The NWC is expected to brief the members about the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

It is also anticipated to deliberate on the forthcoming governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9.