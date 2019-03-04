Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL attacks OPC over statement against IPOB And Other Biafra agitators

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have reacted to the warning directed to the Indigenous People of Biafra , IPOB by the Oodua People's Congress, OPC. IPOB and BNYL had earlier accused the Yorubas of attacking the Igbo people in Lagos State.

National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard dismissed OPC's statement. The group stated nobody or group can chase away Igbo people and other tribes of the Eastern region residing in Lagos.

Princewill Richard who yesterday marked one year memorial of his father, Late Eze Richard O Ekegbu, KSC, Eze Ndigbo in Oyigbo, Rivers State debunked claims that Biafran groups are plotting violence in Lagos.