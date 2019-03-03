It Will Take Over Twenty-five Years To Recover From Okorocha's Mess In Imo

Yesterday, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere made a startling revelations over the true state of Imo under Rochas Okorocha, dropping a bomb shell that it will take 25 to 30 years for the state to recover from the damage Okorocha has done to the socio-economic status of the state.

The Deputy Governor dropped the jaw-dropping, yesterday, during a fund raising dinner in support of the Standard Bearer of All Progressives Congress, Senator Hope Uzodinma's governorship project. The event was organised by a business mogul, Chief Cliff Nzeruo.

"It is not going to be a bed of roses for the the next Governor of Imo State. What Okorocha has done to the socio-economic status of this state. Quote me it will take 25 to 30 years for the state to recover from the damage done to it. The level of damage is simply unimaginable;" he said.

Continuing, Madumere said he knew what it took to kick-start Okorocha's administration in 2011 and that he worked diligently with his team to ensure that the administration lived up to the exepctations of the people.

On Senator Uzodinma's candidature, Madumere said that it is a project that needs all hands to be on deck. "Senator Hope Uzodinma's project is my project. Governorship election is no one man project. It is about service to the people and not a personal business. That is the reason I am appreciative of the organisers of this fund raising. Your widow's might will always do the magic. It is not about S senator Uzodinma, it is about us and the future of generations to come".

In a startling revelation, Madumere said: "Okorocha had less than N5 million while contesting governorship of the state in 2011. It took the donations of the good spirited Imolites and Nigerians to help Okorocha manage the his financial needs for the Camapiagn and election."

In passionate laden voice, the number two citizen of the state cast back his mind how he patriotically toiled to put the state on the path of progress. He said that Okorocha Okorocha presented himself as an angel of light but turned a big monster by night. He spoke of the need for Imo people stick together to end Okorocha's reign of impunity. "Today pensioners, our pensioners are being owed arearres of their money. Salaries are short paid by 30%. Medicare is non existent in the state.

He therefore called on the people of Imo State to rally round Senator Uzodinma and vote for him massively to ensure that he takes over Douglas House, assuring that he will do well as a governor. In his conclusion, he predicted that Uzodinma will emerge the next governor of Imo State.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor