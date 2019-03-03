Delta Police Boss Commends Officers For Excellent Performance

For their Excellent Performance in the just concluded presidential and Natonal Assembly Elections, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command has commended police officers in the state.

He thanked them for their bravery in keeping with the challenges of securing the INEC materials, officials, facilities and the electorates.

A press release made available to newsmen Monday by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, Sunday, said "The CP is proud of them for their quick responses to distress calls and intensive patrol that keep the hoodlums away from the polls. He says kudos to them all, for the peaceful and successful exercise".

He admonished the officers and men of the Command not to relent in their effort but to brace up for the Governorship/State Assembly election slated for 9/3/2019, and pray God to reward them abundantly for their display of strength and courage in the face of danger".

Meanwhile, the police has availed members of the public with the following Election Security tips to stay safe during the exercise: Don’t argue about politics in public, Always get back home on time, Do not criticize any politician in public, Do not support or wear any political campaign uniforms in public or in the polling areas, Don’t keep late night, Do not disclose who you will vote for at the polls, Always be information conscious, listen to news, read news and watch news – ie be security conscious, Avoid being used as thug, Go straight to your house after casting your vote, Avoid vote buying, Avoid PVC selling, Avoid carrying huge cash, Avoid ballot box snatching, Steer clear from undefined crowd or group of people, Have your doctors GSM number, At the polling units if you have challenges report to the Police, presiding officer or any security agent nearest to you, Do not talk recklessly at the polls, Cast your vote once, Do not move with expensive gadgets, Stock up your home with food, Obey the law of vehicle restriction from 0600hrs to 1800hrs, Celebrate in a civilized manner, Obey all electoral laws and all lawful orders, Do not destroy opponents posters, vehicles or property and do not attack opponents' campaign group or engage in fiscuff", the release stressed.

The Command also gave phone numbers that could be reached: PPRO: 08166057011, JOC 08140388406, 09037512478 and Control Room 08036684974.