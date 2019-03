Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos state governorship candidate, has called out APC candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu over rice distribution to Lagos workers.

Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday distributed bags of rice to civil servants after a meeting with them at the state secretariat in Ikeja.

Agbaje believed the action violated civil service decorum and neutrality as the bags of rice had logo of the APC.

He spoke through his Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina: