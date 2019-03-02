Rape Accusations: Sue Inec: - Huriwa Tells Staff;

*Maintains position on the electoral irregularities:

A frontline pro-democracyand Non-Governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has asked the staff or ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly raped; brutalized or suffered fatalities or injuries on the line of duty to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to protect their interest just as the Rights group maintained that INEC is vicariously liable for all eventualities that characterised the Presidential poll. It therefore asked INEC to stop the blame game but carry its cross appropriately.

HURIWA also condemns the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sponsoring amorphous and discredited groups to attack critics of the irregularities that trailed the badly managed February 23rd 2019 Presidential and National Assembly's Elections just as the Rights group SPECIFICALLY STRESSED that HURIWA does not need the cash of the leading opposition party (PDP) or that of its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to clearly respond to the groundswell of evidential facts showing without any shadows of doubts that INEC robbed candidates of the Peoples Democratic party to reach a premeditated conclusions in the corruptly choreographed Presidential and congressional polls. " HURIWA recalled that it also praised President Muhammadu Buhari just before the elections for vowing to allow a free and fair elections just as the Rights group wondered why the hired goons and puppeteer of INEC never accused HURIWA of working for President Muhammadu Buhari or All Progressives Congress. HURIWA also recalled that it openly backed the candidacy of the APC's Orji Uzor Kalu for Abia North Senate seat but also wondered where these musroom groups were when that open endorsement was extensively reported in the media.

The Rights group said HURIWA does not normally respond to sidetalks or gibberish of hired mouthpieces of INEC or reactionary forces who always wait in the wings for HURIWA to issue a statement before they will activate their antenna of so -called hire purchased activism by attacking HURIWA but is making clarifications for the benefits of those who may be deceived by the diatribe made against it.

HURIWA means well for Nigeria and Nigerians and has for years become the beacon of hope and a reliable pro -democracy torchbearer in the Country that is going through tough times in the hands of cabals that are determined to enslave our people in perpetuity for their own feudal and commercial benefits".

HURIWA recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said some of its staff were abducted and raped during the last Saturday presidential and national assembly elections.

“In addition to the subjugation of some of our electoral officials to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape,” INEC’s national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye said in a statement on Friday.

“The Commission condoles with the families of its ad-hoc staff who lost their lives while on this national assignment, as well as other Nigerians who died in the course of the elections,” he added.

The elections were held on Saturday, February 28. It was marred by delays, sporadic violence, killing and allegations of vote rigging.

“The commission is determined to rectify the identified challenges before the elections on March 9,” Okoye said.

HURIWA however asked INEC to face the realities of what the management team created when it decided to affiliate itself with reactionary forces to destroy democracy through the active manipulation of the last exercises which is the worse electoral robbery of modern times.

HURIWA demanded that INEC be forced to cough out compensation packages of at least N100 million each to be paid to the Ad-hoc and mainstream staff of INEC that suffered all kinds of deprivations and physical violence during the last week's polls or be prepared to meet the victums in a legal battle that should be waged by the victims to seek legal redress. INEC is like a kettle calling pot black by accusing security forces of sexual violations of their staff which in any event are despicable but HURIWA reminded INEC that the mishandling of the last election was a clear RAPE OF DEMOCRACY and ELECTORAL ROBBERY OF PHENOMENAL PROPORTIONS.