Unimaid Supports Borno APC Govship Flag Bearer

Committee of Friends, University of Maiduguri presented supporting items Friday to APC gubernatorial candidate, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum amidst hundreds of staff, students and members of university Community.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Abubakar Ibrahim Njodi further reaffirmed the support of the university community to Professor Zulum.

He said: “if you want to be made, come to UNIMAID, if you’re made in unimaid you can rule the world".

The VC also congratulated Governor Kashim Shettima for his victory and the high number of votes cast for President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded polls of the Presidential and National Assembly members.

Professor Njodi however thanked Governor Shettima for all his support to the university at all times while urging Prof. Zulum to consolidate on the achievements and efforts of Governor Shettima by building on what his predecessor may have done.

The APC gubernatorial candidate also thanked the management, staff and students of unimaid for all their support since the word go, saying , "it’s not about the quantum but the spirit behind that matters."

Professor Zulum reiterated that security, agriculture, employment to the teeming youths, education, health, measures to address issues of climate change, environmental degradation among others will be his top priorities in his administration if voted into power.

In his welcome address, Chairman committee of Friends, Professor Muhammad Mala Daura applauded the efforts of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on his contributions towards the development of the university.

In a separate remark, NUBOSS President UNIMAID Chapter, Comrade Aliyu Kadai and Representative of Commercial activities reassured their unshakable support to the candidature of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and all APC candidates in the next week elections.

Highlights of the occasion include presentation of 5,000 pcs of bags, 25,000 copies of exercise books, Millennium balloons with accessories, generator, 5,000 copies of calendar among others.