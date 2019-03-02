South Africa elections 2019: Journalist safety kit

South Africa, one of the media freedom beacons in sub-Saharan Africa, will hold national and provincial elections on May 8. As the country celebrates 25 years of democracy, the press in South Africa faces old and new challenges, including physical harassment and cyber bullying. The press freedom environment, including the safety of journalists, will be one of the key indicators for the health of the country's democracy and the freeness and fairness of its polls.

CPJ's Emergencies Response Team (ERT) has compiled a Safety Kit for journalists covering South Africa's election. The kit contains information for editors, reporters, and photojournalists on how to prepare for the election and how to mitigate digital, physical and psychological risk.

Journalists requiring assistance can contact CPJ via [email protected].

CPJ's Journalist Security Guide has additional information on basic preparedness and assessing and responding to risk. CPJ's resource center has additional information and tools for pre-assignment preparation and post-incident assistance.

Menu:

Editor's Safety Checklist

Physical Safety: Covering rallies and protests

Physical Safety: Covering hostile communities

Physical Safety: Covering crime

Digital Safety: Basic device preparedness

Digital Safety: Identifying bots

Digital Safety: Online harassment

Digital Safety: Securing and storing materials

Psychological Safety: Managing trauma in the newsroom

Psychological Safety: Trauma-related stress