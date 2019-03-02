Delta APC Rejects Outcome Of Natonal Assembly Results

Delta state chapter of the All Progressivs Congress be(APC), has rejected the outcome of the National Assembly election results conducted last Saturday.

The party which made its stand known Friday through the Publicity Secretary, Barr Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, said after it took a critical examination of available videos, it came to a conclusion that the election was far from being free, fair and credible.

"All progressives Congress, Delta State, after a careful analysis of information and videos made available to her, came to an irresistible conclusion that the National Assembly election in Delta South and Delta North Senatorial Zones".

The party also rejected results of Ethiope and Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie Federal Constituencies, saying that they are products of fraud and political brigandage allegedly perpetrated by Delta Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), in connivance with some unscrupulous elements/Staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the State.

"Therefore, APC, Delta State rejects the outcome of the above-mentioned shenanigans, called "election" in those areas mentioned.

"APC had it on good authority that in most places in Warri North, Warri South-West, Bomadi, Burutu and Patani LGAs, there were massive election malpractices to wit, pdp thugs making away with ballot papers/result sheets, ballot stuffing besides visiting mayhem on electorates/citizens who dare challenged them. Meanwhile, despite the protest of APC leaders and members from those areas, some money grubbing INEC staff did allow the toxic results generated from pdp thugs to be recorded and made to form part of the collated results".

According to the Publicity Secretary, "in most of the communities in Isoko axis, pdp led government in Delta State in conjunction with its political marauders frustrated peaceful conduct of election, for fear of the masses' resolve to vote them out. For instance, there were no election in Olomoro, Erowha, Owhelogbo, Ofagbe, Okpe Isoko and some other communities in Isoko land, which time cannot permit us to mention. In places where Pdp goons could not disrupt election through violence, there were/was massive vote buying by pdp manipulators, ranging from #1,500 to #3000 per voter. The above vote buying was majorly made possible by the opening of the financial vault of Delta State by the government of Delta State for this ignoble act.

"In Delta North, vote buying, ballot stuffing, intimidation and harassment of APC members by pdp was at its peak! Some APC members were framed up and detained on trump up allegations, but were later released after the close of election, with strong warning that they might not be lucky to tell their story, next time they dare challenge pdp thugs during elections.

"In Ethiope West, ballot snatching and stuffing was the order of the day. Same was brazenly done with the help and assurances from their political demigod. Some of the staff of INEC who had sold their souls for monies, aided and abetted the pdp goons! While in Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie Constituency, INEC staff aided pdp goons and moneybags to manipulate election results in favour of pdp Candidates at the different collation centres in that constituency.

"With all sense of responsibility, APC salutes the doggedness of her members towards enthroning rigging free elections in Delta State. Though, APC members' effort did not yield the expected results because of lack of security personnels in most Polling Centres, and the inglorious conducts of some INEC staff and pdp political marauders".

The party urges her members and Deltans, who freely gave their mandates to APC Candidates during the last Saturday election to exercise some patience. Machineries are being put in place to retrieve their stolen mandates from pdp.

Meanwhile, the party has called on INEC to use her internal machineries to deal with electoral fraudsters in her midst, who are bent on possibly selling INEC and/ or future elections to the pdp in Delta State. Also, we call on security agents to investigate the financial dealings between pdp and some INEC staff and her ad-hoc staff in the last Saturday election.

"Lest we forget, APC Delta State is not unaware of the plans of pdp to create violence and unhealthy political environment before, during and after 9th of March, 2019 election. Pdp is put on notice that Deltans and all people of goodwill are watching pdp moves and they are ready to thwart every evil step of Pdp in Delta State", Imonina said.