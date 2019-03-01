What Buhari Must Not Do

It is now an established fact that President Muhammadu Buhari shall be sworn in on May 29 for another term of four years. Even though the election was most divisive and contentious, Buhari`s acceptance speech is like a smooth balm on frayed political nerves. He promised among other things to run an inclusive government, fight corruption, tackles insurgency and other national issues. It is the drift of this piece that like the gentleman he is, his word should be his bond.

There are varieties of problems plaguing the nation but I shall limit myself to a few. The president must not treat those who did vote for him as enemies. He must run an all-inclusive government and that the last four years was a test run. Since the nation is his constituency, he should see every Nigerian as his brother. And this naturally brings us to the issue of the security chiefs. Any argument justifying the political reality that most of the heads of the security agencies should come from one section of the nation is wrong headed and must be condemned. The second term journey is the unique opportunity for the president to rejig the security architecture and make sure that every section of the nation is fully represented. Let nobody lead the president through the garden path that the present arrangement is alright. If his promise of an inclusive government is to be believed, the first step is to change the heads of all the security agencies to reflect the federal character of the nation.

Linked to the above is the constant denial of the menace of the Fulani herdsmen. The usual line of the president and some of his security chiefs is that the clash is between herders and farmers. This is wrong through and through. What is happening is the marauding menace of Fulani herdsmen decimating most parts of the country in the name of cattle rearing. Agreed that the president is of the Fulani stock but treating criminal elements using the veneer of cattle rearing to commit havoc on the nation cannot be justified by any stretch of logic. If we are to believe that the president is for all Nigerians, the law should be fair, firm and just to all. The president should not continue to treat the Fulani herdsmen with kid’s glove. It is just recipe for chaos and confusion.

The president should not continue to insist that he does not understand what most Nigerians mean by political restructuring. His deputy is not only a SAN but a professor of law. The name `Federal Republic` is a misnomer and what advocates of restructuring are pushing is fiscal federalism. If the president is still confused, such Nigerians are asking for a return of fiscal federalism as practiced before the 1966 coup. It is just political dishonesty and sophistry for the president to believe that the Nigerian federation as presently constituted is working. This `feeding bottle` federalism cannot stand the test of time. It goes against the grains of federalism for states and local councils to go to Abuja to collect monthly allocations. The very fundamental of fiscal federalism is that resources within a state or local government belong to the people and such should pay tax to the central government. The vice president, I know, cannot be ignorant of this. This government should stop hiding behind one finger pretending that it does not understand the meanings of fiscal federalism. Restructuring of the country will be in the best interest of all Nigerians despite the reservations of the cabal very close to Aso Rock.

The president should not treat the crusade against corruption as sectional or political and only meant for the opposition. The sing song of Adams Oshiomhole is that the moment you join the APC, your sins are forgiven, is a very poor advert for the government. It is also giving the opposition parties enough salvos that the president is just waging a war of vendetta on those not sympathetic to his political postulations. I am aware that a former secretary to the federal government is under probe for corruption. Nigerians demand that the crusade against corruption should be politics blind, colour blind, tribe blind and religion blind.

I am not an economist but if my ten thousand Naira cannot feed my family of four for a week, then something is terribly wrong with the Nigerian economy. Economic experts are saying that the economic policies of the government are not yielding the deserved dividends. Too many companies are folding up and many young educated Nigerians are pounding the streets of the country looking for non-existing jobs. Bring experts on board so that the economic fortunes of Nigerians can be turned around. If Buhari continues on the track of first term in the second term, then the electoral mandate is betrayed.

Julius Oweh, a journalist, Asaba, Delta State. 08037768392.