"Buhari's Second term will favour Igbos", Ohanaeze.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has expressed optimism that the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will favour the Igbo than his first administration.

The group said the people of south east this time around did not put their eggs in one basket by voting for Buhari more than they did in 2015 and that the President will be happy for the zone and favour them in his new administration.

The Igbo youths therefore congratulated the President, his well deserved victory and assured him of continued support.

In a statement issued by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the youths commended the people for supporting Buhari.

He noted that the performance of South east in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections has launched the Igbo into mainstream politics in the country.

He called for more democracy dividends to the people of the area. “President Buhari’s well deserved victory is a sign of acceptance from Nigerians and shows that next level of policies will Favour Ndigbo. The people voted for President Buhari massively irrespective of some deception by Igbo leaders who tried to lure the people into political wilderness.

“We observed the desperation of Northern elders that connived with Igbo leaders to extend the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project till 2027 by dangling Vice Presidential slot which has less political value to Ndigbo than 2023 Presidency.

“ We commend Barr Uche Okwukwu, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for Saving Ndigbo by Boldly Supporting President Buhari even when his life and ours were threatened by enemies of Ndigbo who masquerade as Igbo leaders.

“We ask Ndigbo that We are now back to the mainstream and we expect more increased dividends of democracy. We ask Ndigbo to remain quiet and be peaceful and do their normal businesses. We commend INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election but there's need to improve on the Card Reader.

“Igbos Will re elect Govs Ikpeazu, Umahi and Ugwuanyi on Saturday, 9th March,as there's no need to change a winning Team. These Governors remain the best materials for Ndigbo and have a good partnership with the federal government. We urge Igbo Youths to vote massively for them.

“We call Ndi Imo state to mend fences for the greater value for Igbos by allowing Sen Ben Uwajumogu of Okigwe Zone to Win and have the chances of emerging as the Senate President of the 9th Assembly. We boldly say this without mincing words that in other to get APC balanced, The party should allow Ndigbo to be the Senate President, we should not allow the mistake of 2015 of stopping Senator Ngige which robbed us the senate President”, he said.