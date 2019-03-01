TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC NWC suspends Amosun, Okorocha for anti party activities

By The Nigerian Voice
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Ogun and Imo states respectively.

The NWC further recommended the expulsion of the duo from the party for what party officials is connected to their anti-party activities.

It would be recalled that both governors have thrown their weights behind guber aspirations of candidates other than APC’s.


