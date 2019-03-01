Niger Delta Youth Coalition Backs Atiku To Claim

The National Cordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition, Prince Emmanuel Ogba says his organisation backs Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar for heading to the C ourt to claim his mandate.

Prince Ogba in a statement in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital, states that the step. taken, was was in the right direction. He continued that it was wromg for a man fighting corruption to claim the winner when there are allegations of fraud in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

Prince Emmanuel Ogba notes that Atiku Abubakar's move to the Cour was a direct opposite of what former President Goodluck Jonathan did by congratulating his opponent, President Buhari in the 2015 elections. He further states that Nigeria' s democracy need to be defended through the Court to ascertain who was the winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The NDYC national Cordinator however congratulate Nigerians for sustaining democracy in the Country since 1999 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo won the election.