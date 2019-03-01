A Dawn Of Next Level

This is to congratulate all proponents and supporters of NextLevel for bringing this project to reality. You've fought a good fight and won a golden medal through thin and thick plus hook, crook and cheque book.

You told us in 2015 that if Buhari perform not you will wholeheartedly vote him out come 2019. 2019 came and you supported him for another 4years because his performance surpasses expectation.

Nigeria is more safer than before except little hitches of bandits and herdsmen in addition to inherited Book haram that characterized his tenure. In fact, nobody in the hostage of any sects except those girls and nurses that refused to join their families.

There was no evil act that has not been punished including Rann IDP sincere bombs from their protector and reinstatement of Maina the fugitive.

The prosperity in the land is so enormous except deep retrogression in FDI, GDP, and other economy pointers. We have been able to pile up more debts in order to protect our hard earned revenue from PDP corruption. Job rate is higher than ever and those millions of job loss were job got through corruption, you can ask NPower if they are not living within their means.

Out of school children increased as a result of too much of food through our feeding program. We have invested in health sector that no government official had visited foreign land for medical reason expect the little days above hundred Buhari spent plus his son mere medical checkup for bike Olympics.

Truly, the 2019 was a referendum on the incumbent as we reinforced him for another four years for Osinbajo to takeover in 2023. May be you are not aware that we have fought corruption to a point where bullion vans can walk freely for election at bourdillon.

For your information, we have recorded new converts from our anti-corruption crusade, to mention a few Obanikoro, Omisore, Akpabio, Orji and co. Remember Tinubu is now Chief Priest in that temple.

*Very soon our TraderMoni scheme will produce more Dangotes as we have put LAPO, SEAP, ASEA and GROOMING on their toes.*

The 2019 election was so free and fair that in the course of collating results, 2 of his archenemies were arrested and one was released after announcement.

The process was so flawless that 2015 election could not stand beside it, it was just a fair contest like 2007 election.

Unlike 2015 that was not worth death of any, in 2019 we just recorded a paltry death of 39, *may be the kind technology used to snatch ballot boxes was unknown.*

In 2015 Geidam voted without obstruction from Boko haram, in 2019, he was obstructed but we still delivered hundreds of thousands of votes than 2015, thanks to technical defeat by our military.

Like he always affirmed, he cannot lose, what a bold faith that silent the roaring of Lion.

As you join this NextLevel, remember NextLevel of those games on your phone are not moinmoin but a mere task. I wish you more strength to sail through.

Once again accept my congratulations, you can help him to remove constitution so as to fight this battle beyond a reasonable doubt and ban social media platforms to avoid spread of fake news and hate speech against our good government.

Happy Democracy Game.

Ifedayo O.