Atiku's 6 Point Demand

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has presented a six-point demand to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Members of the National Peace Committee, led by a former Military leader, Abdulsalam Abubakar met with Atiku, his running mate, Peter Obi and other PDP bigwigs last night.

Atiku, who was defeated with a margin of over three million votes by President Buhari on Saturday, had vowed to approach the court to seek redress.

Top on Atiku’s demands to Buhari was unfreezing of opposition politicians’ bank accounts, according to Vanguard.

Another major demand presented to the Peace Committee was demilitarisation of subsequent polls.

The Peace Committee will later meet President Muhammadu Buhari with the demands. Other demands made by the ex-VP include:

That accreditation of voters should take place before voting in subsequent elections.

That there should be no deployment of the military in subsequent elections.

That INEC should open its back end server to all participating parties.

That there should be a release of all politicians detained illegally by FG.

The newspaper quoted Atiku as warning “ that tensions are building up in the land.”

Member of the Committee included Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Bishop Kukah and Rev. Fr Atta Barkindo.

Atiku attended the meeting alongside the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; Director General of PDP Campaign, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, among others.

They told the NPC team that the election was the worst in 20 years since the country returned to democratic rule.

According to them, the polls were marked by brazen rigging with no consideration to the will of the people.