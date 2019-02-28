DELSU Will Continue To Produce Focused, Quality Intellectuals --- VC

The Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka has reiterated it's commitment towards producing focused and quality intellectuals that would contribute meaningfully to the sustenance of the educational and societal growth.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Victor Peretomode, who gave the assurance in Abraka, during a reception ceremony organised by the Faculty of Arts in honour of the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof (Mrs) Rose Aziza, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof Augustine Anigala, who are both from the Faculty, commended the Faculty of Arts for deeming it fit to recognise their own.

Prof. Peretomode, noted that the duo of Prof (Mrs) Rose Aziza and Prof. Augustine Anigala had contributed modestly to the development of the institution especially in critical management decisions and policies that impacted on the university positively, adding that the two scholars played key roles in infrastructural drive in the instruction.

In their separate remarks, the outgoing Dean of Arts and a professor of Ceramics and Arts Education, Prof. Grace Ojie-Ogwu who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor elect Academics and the incoming Dean of Faculty of Arts, Prof. Sunny Awhefeada who said that the event was aimed at recognising the two Deputy VCs for their invaluable contributions and for being good ambassadors of the Faculty of Arts, appreciated their retiring staff for adding value to the instruction.

The two academic scholars, however, lauded the Vice Chancellor of the University for having faith with the Faculty of Arts and the giant strides his administration had recorded in the area of infrastructure as well as the appointment of two of their own as Deputy Vice Chancellors, adding that under the administration of Prof. Peretomode, the University had constructed modern language laboratory and upgraded facilities in the Theatre of Arts.

They, however, called on students of the institution to maintain high sense of decorum, commitment to their studies and shun acts capable of jeopardising their future.

Also, the representative of the Faculty of Social sciences and a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Comrade Ese Umukoro opined that DELSU would continue to turn into labour market, sound and quality graduates.

Earlier in an address, the Chairperson of the occasion, Dr.(Mrs) Otaroghene Peretomode, stated that the Faculty of Arts had become the face of academics, commitment, innovation and dynamism , noting that Prof. (Mrs) Rose Aziza and Prof . Augustine Anigala in collaboration with her husband, the vice Chancellor of the University had run the institution with uncommon sense of dedication.

She described the duo as amiable and diligent Academics, open minded and individuals with high sense of integrity worthy of emulation, even as she enjoined them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the Faculty of Arts.

Responding on behalf of the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Augustine Anigala, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof(Mrs) Rose Aziza thanked the Faculty of Arts for their numerous supports and the vice Chancellor for giving them opportunity to serve.