How Delta Central Senator Gave PDP Senatorial Candidate Punch At Polls

The February 23rd presidential, National Assembly and House of Representatives elections have come and gone with the Incumbent Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of All Progressives Congress (APC), sending the Peoples'Democratic Party (PDP), Evelyn Oboro, into political extension.

Before the election, political analysts and a cross section of Deltans from the district opined that Omo-Agege, would defeat Oboro, with ease.

Like what has been predistined, the Returning Officer for the Senatorial race, Prof Godfrey Aravie, of the University of Benin, declared Omo-Agege winner with 111, 100 votes to beat his closest rival, Hon Evelyn Oboro of rhe PDP who polled 99, 422 votes, while Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate got 2, 204 votes.

For the Udu/Ughelli Federal constituency, Dr E. Igbinovia declared APC’s Rev. Francis Waive winner with 41,381, while Hon. Sam Mariere of PDP got 35,126 votes, just as the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon Solomon Awhinawhin, who defected from the PDP to SDP upon losing the PDP ticket, polled 11, 098 votes.

Omo-Agege, in a statement, thanked the people of Delta Central for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would ensure effective representation of the people in the Ninth Senate.

“I feel blessed as we begin this new era and I assure you that my representation at the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will always endeavour to reflect the utmost compassion, honesty and integrity.”

Rev. Francis Waive of APC also extended hands of fellowship to candidates of the other political parties, to attract the needed democracy dividends to the constituency.