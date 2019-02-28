Mulade Tasks Buhari On Inclusive Government

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari's Reelection, the National Coordinator, Center for peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade Sheirff Mulade, has called on the President to run an open government.

The environmental activist charged President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of fact ensure he promotes peace, unify and develop the nation just as he congratulated him for his victory at the just concluded presidential election.

Comrade Mulade, who is participating at the African Youth Leadership Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for the peaceful conduct and calm across the most populous black nation in the world and called for all to give him maximum support to move the nation forward, saying “It is a show of maturity and deepening of our democracy”.

“I want to strongly appreciate and also congratulate the closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his supporters for strengthen and deepening our democracy. Therefore, we must come together and share ideas to move Nigeria forward”, he said.

He called on President Buhari to run an all inclusive government that would promote peace, unity and development of our country with a special focus on building and promoting sustainable security, education and revamp our economy to attract investors.

According to him: “I wish to commend and urge him to remain steadfast and to eradicate corruption and executive impunity from Nigeria”.