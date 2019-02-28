A Day So Short

It's just 17,155 days

So little so much!

47 calendar months

by our human estimation

Even 74 is still less than quarter a day

In the estimation of the Almighty

So it's still little...

Then:

The road was rough and thorny

I trudged on with my overwhelming baggage

Dizzy and giddy

No one in sight

No manna, no rain from the sky

for sustenance

As darkness from the heavens kissed

The face of the earth

But hundreds of kilometers still more

To trudge.Will it end here?

The echoing Voice

From above thundered "no"

I kept moving.Optimism.Pessimism!

I was in-between

I overtook many milestones

And soon put them behind my back

Now:

Suddenly,I behold YOU

Beaming your flood lights

on me

YOU wave your halo

YOU smile at me

My hope rekindled

I see happiness.I see success

I see peace hugging me

Left,right,up and down

I am robed in a garb of celebrity

But for YOU, I would still be on the road.

You have made it happen,celebrating me.

(Extract from "Echoes", a poem written to celebrate the writer on his 47th birthday)