More African Leaders Congratulate President Buhari On Re-election

More African leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco described President Buhari’s victory as an affirmation of the level of confidence Nigerians have in their President and promised to work with him to advance the interests of both countries.

‘‘Your re-election is a testimony to the level of confidence that you enjoy among the people of Nigeria, attributable to your wisdom, experience in politics, sense of engagement and devotion to the service and the protection of the interests of the country especially as they relate to the prosperity, wellbeing and security of your people,” King Mohammed VI said in his congratulatory message.

The monarch expressed satisfaction with the existing cordial and fraternal African relationship linking the two leaders, their people, and nations.

He reiterated his determination to work in concert with President Buhari to reinforce the mutually beneficial relationship between Morocco and Nigeria and to give it a new impetus to serve as a model on the African continent.

President Alpha Conde of Guinea also extended his congratulations, describing the re-election of President Buhari as a dose of hope for the West African region.

Professor Conde expressed confidence that the cordial relations between Nigeria and Guinea will continue to get better.

Earlier, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, who was the first leader to call President Buhari minutes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2019 presidential elections, said he looked forward to working with the Nigerian leader to further strengthen Nigeria-Niger relations.

President Buhari has also received congratulatory messages from Presidents Nana Koffi-Addo of Ghana and Macky Sall of Senegal.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 27, 2019