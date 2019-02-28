Ifeanyi Uba's Emergence, Freedom From Bondage, Youth Leader

The victory of Ifeanyi Uba, chairman of Capital Oil and Gas was received in his senatorial district with rousing ovation from people who may have suffered misrepresentation from their leaders for decades.

According to the Youth Leader, Anambra south, Mr. Emmanuel Izuegbunam Akudoleze, who our correspondent ran into in Asaba, said "Ifeanyi Ubah's victory is a victory for all Anambra South Senatorial District who have been in political bondage of the Uba brothers who occupied the Senate since 2003".

He noted that the Senator-elect is a man of the people whose contributions to the development of Anambra South is unparalleled.

He also commended Ifeanyi Ubah Solidarity Movement who stood firm before during and after the election for Ifeanyi Ubah.

The Anambra South Youth boss also appreciated the Leader Mr. Michael Nweke Akaeze and other well meaning Anambra South indigenes whose support and prayers ensured this victory.

He further warned that any attempts by the opposition to scuttle the already announced result would be resisted by all Anambra South youths, adding that the district would witness unprecedented development with the coming of Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah into the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly.

The Senator-elect, went into the poll under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), beating the Uba brothers, Andy and Chris to a disgraceful defeat.

Ubah pulled 87, 081votes to emerge winner of the Anambra South Senatorial District in the February 23 election.

The result was announced early Monday morning at Uruagu Nnewi North Council headquarters.

His closest rival, Chief Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and younger brother of the incumbent Senator for the area, Sen Andy Uba, got 62,462 votes.

Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, candidate of the APC scored 51,269 votes while Sen Andy Uba, the incumbent got 13,245 votes.

Mr. M.N Umenweke, the Returning Officer who declared the results said Ifeanyi Ubah emerged the winner among the 26 candidates who contested for Anambra South Senatorial District ticket.

Mr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as Senator representing Anambra South', he said.

Ubah's election victory had ended years of domination of Anambra South Senatorial District by the Uba brothers from Uba in Aguata area of the state.

Senator Ugochukwu Uba most senior brother of Sen Andy Uba held the Anambra South Senatorial district between 2003 to 2007, while his younger brother and incumbent Sen Andy Uba held the position from 2011 till date.