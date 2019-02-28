Presidential Election Victory Celebrations: A Young Boy Dies In Taraba

A young boy has died in Taraba state while celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’svictry in the just concluded 2019 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2019 presidential election, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the PDP with over three million votes.

Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 11,262,978 votes in the presidential poll.

According to reports, the deceased fell from a motorcycle while jubilating with others along a highway in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

He was said to have died on the spot and his corpse, later evacuated from the road by officials.

Also yesterday, a young man died in Abuja while celebrating Buhari’s victory in the presidential election.