ELECTIONS: PDP, APC Trade Words In Delta

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed joy over the victory of the party in the Senatorial and Federal House of Representatives elections held in the state.

PDP Candidates retained their seats in the Delta North Senatorial District as Peter Nwaoboshi, was re-elected as senator to represent the district while Hon Ndudi Elumelu, also won the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal House of Representatives.

Also, James Manager defeated Delta former governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, for Delta South Senatorial seat as Leo Ogor, trashed Joel Anowakpor Thomas to clinch the Isoko Federal Constituency seat.

The party's Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, expressed gratefulness over the doggedness of party members on its success in clinching majority seat in the senate and House of Representatives in the State.

“We won against the daunting challenges and evil machinations of our opponents, particularly, the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose vile orchestrations of intimidation, assassinations, murderous attacks, and assaults, among other devilish tendencies on our members and supporters across the State. We have showed PDP is Delta and Delta State is PDP”.

The party called on candidates who came out victorious in the National Assembly and Federal House of Representatives elections to put on their solid armour to achieve victory for the governorship and House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9, 2019.

In swift reaction, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prophet Jones Ode-Erue, alleged that the results of the party for the Presidency, Senatorial and House of Representatives in state was edited and reduced by PDP through rigging.

He alleged further that the results that INEC released in the atate are not a true reflection of the concluded elections, stating that, "there were no elections in Delta North, Isoko South, elections were only conducted in Delta Central. Part of INEC was compromised".

He said that the party played in line with the rules of the elections while he emphasized that card readers were neglected in some areas for the opposition to rig.