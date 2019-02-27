Delta Governor Congratulates Victorious Party Candidates

... Appreciate Deltans For Their Support Ahead Of Guber Poll

Deltaa State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated victorious Peoples' Democratic Paery (PDP), candidates in the just concluded Saturday February 23, 2019 Presidential, National Assembly elections on their respective victories at the polls.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on Wednesday in Asaba Governor Okowa said he wasn't surprised over the victory of the party candidates because the PDP has entrenched itself as a grassroot party with people oriented programmes and policies as well as life impacting projects geared towards building a stronger Delta.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State I will like to congratulate our victorious party members on their successful election into the National Assembly”.

"The successes recorded by our party were we garnered two (2) Senate Seats and nine (9) Federal Seats is an indication that our party is still very much in touch with the grassroot in Delta State. In the last twenty (20) years of our leadership in the state, we have made tremendous impact in providing well needed infrastructure as well as people orientated policies and programmes for the good of Deltans.

“We appreciate the people of Delta State for coming out en masse to cast their votes and I call on them to continue supporting our party, the PDP especially as the Governorship election is coming up on Saturday March 9, 2019. We will continue to execute well meaning projects for the benefit of Deltans in our quest to build a stronger Delta of our dreams," he added