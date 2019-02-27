Abe Congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari On Re-election

…wants electoral offenders punished

The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe has congratulated Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for a second term.

Abe, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson in Port Harcourt congratulated not only the President but all Nigerians who took part in the making of history.

The Senator called on the government to punish all those found guilty of various electoral offences across the country, no matter how highly placed.

He condemned the violence that took place in different areas in Rivers State and some parts of the country, saying the elections were far from being perfect but it has satisfied the yearnings and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians.

Abe said, “Although the elections were in no way perfect, but nobody can dispute the fact that it has answered the yearnings of the average majority of Nigerians, it is a clear expression of the wish of the Nigerian people for continuity and progress”.

"We therefore call on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and members of the main opposition party to accept the verdict of the Nigerian people and extend their hand of fellowship to the President-elect so that we can work together and put the bitterness, rancour, and acrimony of the elections behind us and move the nation forward", he added.

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON, ANIPR

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

February 27, 2019