Former Delta Governor Calls For Cancellation Of Delta

Following the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Delta South Senatorial District, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has called for the cancellation of the election in Delta south.

In a press release by his Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon, Uduaghan who expressed his profound appreciation to the people of Delta South Senatorial District for their overwhelming support throughout the period of electioneering, stated that the election was fraught with a lot of electoral malpractices, irregularities, ballot stuffing and further crippled with electoral violence in some parts of Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North and Isoko North LGAs.

"His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan had already petitioned INEC in respect to paragraph two above during collation of results and the final announcement at the Senatorial Collation Centre in Oleh, Isoko South LGA.

"His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan in the petition called for the cancellation of the Presidential/National Assembly election held in Delta South.

"His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan calls on his supporters and the good people of Delta South to remain calm and peaceful as further directives would be communicated", the release added.