We Have Fulfilled and Delivered Borno For APC... Ali Sheriff

The former National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Sheriff presently, a political chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that Borno State has fulfilled its promise to deliver most of the votes cast during last Saturday's Presidential elections in favor of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC candidates

Sheriff who also the immediate past governor of Borno state, stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Borno state INEC presidential election collation center at Kashim Ibrahim College of Education (KICOE) Conference Hall Maiduguri.

He added that he has no doubt that Mr. Buhari is coasting to victory over the presidenttal election.

Senator Sheriff noted that he led a separate campaign team aside the state campaign council of the APC to ensure that the President gets a second mandate.

SAS further explained that the state has not only delivered maximum votes for the president but also won all the senatorial and House of Representatives seats for the ruling APC.

According to him, the results of the elections from the wards and local government areas were encouraging; and ,"we are one hundred percent sure that all our candidates, especially our three senators and all the House of Representatives will soon be declared winners."

"And if these are in favour of the APC, it means the president will get substantial votes from Borno State and we believe our result will be more than that of 2015.

"I have no iota of doubt on President Buhari’s victory as I envisage the same favourable results from other parts of the country.

“We have been talking to our people in all situation rooms across Nigeria and so far so good. We are in good shape. As a matter of fact we have polled appreciable results in all the 19 states of the northern Nigeria except in Taraba State", Sheriff.