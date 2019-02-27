Buhari: I am Humbled By My Reelection {Video}

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is “deeply humbled and profoundly grateful” to Nigerians for judging him worthy of continuing to serve as their president.

Buhari said this in his reaction to his re-election for a second term of four years this morning.

He made an acceptance speech at his presidential campaign headquarters in Abuja shortly after the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, declared him the winner.

Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978.

The President also stated that his administration would continue to fight corruption, insecurity and improve on the economy.

“The new Administration will intensify its efforts in security, restructuring the economy and fighting corruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end. We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out”, he told jubilant supporters.



