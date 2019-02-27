Herdsmen attack, kill 27 in southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed another attack in Southern Kaduna consisting mostly of Christians.

About 27 bodies have been recovered following renewed attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Kajuru and Kachia local governments.

President Muhammadu Buhari won Kaduna in the presidential election with more than 300,000 votes.

The herdsmen were said to have stormed Maro and four other communities at about 5:30a.m, yesterday, setting many houses ablaze and attacking many of the villagers.

A source in Maro said the armed men were more than 400, and that they came to the village very early with various types of weapons.

“As I’m talking to you, many have fled their homes and are hiding in the bushes,” said one of the villagers.

A statement by the Kaduna State Government read: “The Kaduna State Government has today received the sad news of renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas. The government condemns this recourse to violence and calls on all communities to support the efforts to restore calm in the area.

“Today, the Kaduna State Government was briefed by security agencies of renewed attacks in Kajuru local government area, and in parts of neighbouring Kachia LGA. The Kaduna State Government has been assured that the security agencies are working assiduously to contain the situation.

“The Government is saddened by these attacks, condemns the perpetrators and urges all residents of the area to support the security agencies in their efforts to protect communities.”