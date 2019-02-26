Engr.Buba Galadima's Whereabouts Still Unknown

The whereabouts of tough-talking critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Buba Galadima, still remain unknown.

Checks from the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police and military intelligence indicate that Alhaji Galadima is not held by any of the mentioned security agencies since his abduction by hooded operatives on Sunday, a day after the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A host of opposition voices quickly pointed at the State Security Service as the agency responsible for Mr. Galadima’s arrest and demanded his immediate release.

Speaking to PRNigeria, the spokespersons of the DSS, Peter Afunanya; the Police, ACP Frank Mba and the Army, Colonel Sagir Musa all denied arresting the stalwart of PDP Campaign Council.

Galadima, who was one of the APC leaders that defected to the PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was reported to have been arrested in Abuja on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo had called for the arrest of Galadima in a statement, accusing him of a plan to “release fake presidential result ahead of INEC, apart from planning to mobilise hoodlums for choreographed protests.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus condemned the alleged arrest of Buba Galadima by security operatives.

Secondus in a statement Sunday night said the development was an act of intimidation.

He also demanded the arrest of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, over bullion vans allegedly seen at his house.

Secondus said: “What crime has he committed? Mr. Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech.”