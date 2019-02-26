APC Senatorial Candidate Calls For Outright Cancellation Of Delta North Results

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Delta North Senatorial District in the just concluded presidential, Natonal Assembly and House of Representatives elections, Hon. Doris Uboh, has called for an outright cancellation of the entire process following purported Electoral irregularities that greeted the election.

In a petition she submitted to the Indepepondent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), Asaba, and obtained by The Nigerian Voice, she hinted that her party agents who refused to be compromised were "kidnapped, brutalized and kicked out of moving vehicles", she alleged.

According to her, "massive thumb printing took place in Aniocha south, Aniocha north, Ika north east, Ika south and most LGA's in Delta north", alleging further that huge sum of money was given to all the local government returning Officers to inflate results in their respective local government areas.

In her words: "the deployed card readers were rendered useless in most polling units, while voting took place by massive thumb printing. The total number of voters as recorded by card readers was never revealed to our agents before Collation started. The Collation officers did what they wanted irrespective of so much complains from our agents".

While rejecting the collated results, she called for the cancellation of the election, saying, "when you have irregularities in enough units, over 50 percent, that is enough to cancel the election.

"They need to look into, check properly, matching card readers with actual number of voters that is what I thought the Electoral Act called for, that is what I thought the guidelines called for but more than 90 percent of the collating officers didn't do that. So many irregularities", she said.

She accused the Peoples'Democratic Party (PDP), of using the military to surrender the Units, thumb printed and prevented APC supporters from exercising their franchise.

"Once APC agents start complaining, they show them the way out that they are trying to cause confusion. At the point of Ward Collation, we protested even a woman who said that she was locked out as an agent while a corper in her Unit, in one room showing our people where to thumb print. People who come to cast their votes she will say don't put it there; put it here and it was all PDP even if the people say they want to put for APC, she will direct their hands somewhere else and these agents protested, the next thing, they lock her out of the school and told her to leave the place".

While noting that at the point of Ward Collation, the undeterred woman resurfaced, protesting the alleged malpractices, but the Collation Officer refused to listen to her, revealing that at about 2:00am Collation was still ongoing in "just 13 Units".

She disclosed that at 5:00pm when she left, other Units were already coming into the primary school which is the headquarters of the Ward, "Imagine from 5:00pm to 2:00am, they now called me and that is when we started getting field reports across Delta north of massive thumb printing", she added.