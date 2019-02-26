Why I Respect Tb Joshua – Stanley Goreraza, Grace Mugabe’s Ex-husband

Stanley Goreraza, an officer in Zimbabwe’s Air Force and the first husband of Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe, has publicly lauded Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua.



“The main reason I have the utmost respect for T.B. Joshua is not because he, by God's power, has performed veritable miracles of heali­­­­ng and countless prophecies, all which gained the attention of some of the top Itelligence agencies in the world, but because his teaching and messages fit into the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” wrote Goreraza, who worked for many years in China as a defence attaché, on his Facebook page.

The Zimbabwean, currently based in India, continued that Joshua “attended no seminary school, has no schooling in theology, yet not one Evangelist, Apostle or Pastor is in his league”.

Goreraza termed the Nigerian cleric “the most imitated man of God in Africa”yet equally“the most envied and hated by other clerics”.

“They try but fail to be like him because he genuinely is humble and genuinely loves and knows God,” the pilot continued, adding that Joshua was “not pictured flaunting wealth in expensive cars and private jets”.

The Zimbabwean acknowledged that many in Zimbabwe “use his name to lure followers” by “claiming to be his spiritual sons” but the Nigerian always redirected people to God as the title of ‘spiritual father’ “belongs to God”.

“He does not encourage people to pursue riches but a life without sin so that they can be candidates of Heaven,” Goreraza further asserted, adding that Joshua “never asks for money from people through endless seeding” but “actually gives money to those in need”.

The controversial air-force officer concluded by reminding readers that Joshua was the first to introduce “anointed water” which was freely given to congregants. “Everyone else followed suit and produced ‘anointed’ items from oil to condoms, but for a price,” he surmised.

Stanley Goreraza is a prolific social media commentator, especially on Zimbabwean political affairs, and commands a sizeable following on Facebook. He made headlines when he accused Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe of 'stealing' his wife.

Beatrice Mahlonga is a Zimbabwean religious reporter