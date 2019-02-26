Shettima, Ndume, Kyari win Senate seats... As APC dominance continues in Borno with victory in all National Assembly seats

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has been elected and declared winner of Borno Central Senatorial district which Senator Bakaka Bashir Garbai occupies at the Senate.

He defeated the PDP Senatorial Candidate, Senator Mohammed Abba Aji who was the former Adviser on National Assembly Matters to Presidents, Umar Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan as well represented Borno Central in the Senate between 2003-2007 under the platform of ANPP.

Declaring the results at INEC Maiduguri Metropolitan Council office in Maiduguri early morning Tuesday at about 2am, the returning Officer, Professor Yusuf M. Yusuf of the University of Maiduguri said Kashim Shettima scored 340,898 votes while his closest opponent Sen. Mohammed Abba-Aji of the PDP polled 75, 509 votes.

While the serving Senator of Borno North, Abubakar Kyari of the APC was returned and declared winner of the Borno North Senatorial district having defeated Hon. Isa Lawan Gangar of the PDP and others.

Meanwhile the All Progressives Congress has won all the ten House of Representatives seats in Borno state.

In the House of Representatives, the incumbent member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Hon. AbdulKadir Rahis polled 93,497 votes to be returned defeating others with his closest opponent Abdulsalaam Kachallah with 60132 votes