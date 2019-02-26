Being text of a press conference addressed by Coalition for Good Governance on the free, fair and credible conduct of the 2019/General Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday 23rd February, 2019.

Coalition For Good Governance (Cgg) Commends Inec For Credible 2019 General Elections

As Nigerians wait with high expectations for the official release of last Saturday's 23rd february, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections results, it has become imperative as INEC accredited election observers civil society organizations to make public, the preliminary report of our observations of the conduct of the elections based on the reports from our deployed field observers from the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) comprising of over 42 civil society organizations as well as reports from other accredited observer groups that we collaborated and from reports monitored via the media and other sources.

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) commends INEC for a credible conduct of the 2019 general elections in the face of the campaign of blackmail and calumny by anti democratic elements before and during the elections and even now that the official results are being announced by the electoral umpire.

We commend INEC for making swift amend with regards to logistics challenges of opening polling stations in some areas behind scheduled commencement time by allowing for extension of the closing time proportionate to the delayed time for starting.

We also commend INEC for its timely response to few cases of observed malfunctioning E-cards readers which contributed greatly to a successful election unlike what obtained in the past.

However, we are saddened by the reported physical attacks on INEC personnel by suspected political thugs which led to death, injuries and destruction of electoral materials. We commiserate with the commission over these few ugly incidents as we call on INEC not to succumb to intimidation, but to remain firm and resolute to deliver on it's mandate of conducting a free, fair and credible election, while assuring them of Nigerians support and confidence in the commission to excel.

We commend the resolute Nigerian people who trooped out to the polling stations in their numbers in an orderly and peaceful manner on election day across the federation, to exercise their civic responsibility in an atmosphere devoid of fear and intimidation.

Unfortunately, we note with sadness the unprovoked assault on the democratic rights of Nigerians by suspected political thugs who attacked polling stations causing both physical and psychological injuries as well as death of not only civilians but also our security agents. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to the families of the deceased, while praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

We must commend our security agencies for their patriotism, professionalism, diligence, impartiality and restraint in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility even in the face of campaign of calumny and unprovoked physical attacks by suspected thugs which resulted in death of security personnel.

While commiserating with the security agencies over the sad human loss and injuries from this mindless and unprovoked attacks, may we also use this medium to charge them to investigate these violations of our electoral law and assault on our humanity in order to apprehend the offenders and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

We equally commend the local and international observer groups for their professionalism and unbiasedness in observing the elections as we urge them to remain focused on their mandate and not succumb to political pressure in their reportage.

We commend the local and international media for an excellent and professional coverage and reportage of the election which contributed greatly to the success recorded and urge them to remain unbiased as we monitor the release of results and await the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Nigeria's Presidential election by the electoral umpire.

However, we condemn in the strongest terms, the activities and comments from some of our political parties who have continued to undermine the sanctity and integrity of our electoral process before and during the elections and also now that INEC is collating and announcing results. Their conduct and comments is despicable, barbaric, irresponsible and an assault on our democracy and humanity as a people.

Finally, from our observations and reports monitored, the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) can proudly assert with all sense of responsibility that our preliminary report on the conduct of the 2019 general elections, confirms beyond reasonable doubt that the election was generally peaceful, free, fair and credible, of which we are very optimistic that the outcome as will be announced by INEC will be a true reflection of the votes of the Nigerian people as expressed at the polls.

Razaq Olokoba,

Campaign for Dignity in Governance.(CDG).

Nelson Ekujumi,

Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM).

26th February, 2019