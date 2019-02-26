INEC Bars Journalists From Covering Presidential Result, Delta NUJ Comdmns INEC's Action

The Indepepondent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta state headquarters, has barred reporters from covering the announcement of results of the presidential election.

It was not clear why INEC gave the directive to security agencies at the gate as a female police officer has a list of invited Journalists already typed while a few is written with pen.

Our correspondent who was at INEC's Office to cover the presidential result collation was not allowed in as his name was not in the "book of life" of the commission.

Messages sent to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the commission, Chinwe Nwaobani, via WhatsApp was not replied.

It was also learnt that there are alleged plans for INEC to engage in lopsided selection of reporters to cover the governorship result.