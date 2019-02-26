Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts: "If The Authentic Results Is Not Released, Atiku Should Form A Government and order civil disobedience

If this charade is allowed to stand, the country is finished!

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a human rights activist, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to alleged manipulation of Presidential election results, describing it as as "charade" that must not be allowed to stand.

In a statement he sent to The Nigerian Voice, Chief Kayode did not mince his words in expressing displeasure of the alleged irregularities in the election resuls.

"The truth is that the election was a charade! Atiku should now brace up to defend the choice of millions of Nigerians who risked their lives on Saturday and defied tyranny and oppression, and spoke through the ballot!

He and PDP must reject the results and give the Federal Government an ultimatum to declare the authentic results, failure of which he will form a Government and order civil disobedience throughout the nation! If this charade is allowed to stand, the country is finished!

Then the authentic results collated by PDP from the 119,000 PUs must be released to the public and the international community"!