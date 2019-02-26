Atiku Floored In Kano State By Buhari With 1,073,195 Margin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Kano State with 1,073,195 margin.

The Collation Officer for the Presidential election in Kano, Prof. Magaji Garba, announced this on Tuesday following the collation of the result from the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that the APC Presidential candidate scored 1,464,768 to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 391,593 votes.

He added that, “the total registered voters in the state are 5,391,581, while total accredited voters are 2,006,410.

“The total votes cast during the election on Saturday is 1,964,751 and the total valid vote is 1,891,134, while the total rejected vote is 73,617.”

Below is the breakdown of the result as announced by the electoral officers from all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ajingi

APC: 21,458

PDP: 5,267

Albasu

APC: 26,412

PDP: 10,285

Rano

APC: 23,855

PDP: 7,055

Kibiya

APC: 18,085

PDP: 11,023

Gezawa

APC: 29,954

PDP: 8,246

Gwale

APC: 50,834

PDP: 12,283

Bebeji

APC: 26,023

PDP: 8,190

Minjibir

APC: 27,725

PDP: 5,870

Garko

APC: 22,356

PDP: 2,840

Kabo

APC: 29,482

PDP: 8,955

Kiru

APC: 29,739

PDP: 12,205

Doguwa

APC: 25,454

PDP: 7,013

Shanono

APC: 24,173

PDP: 8,469

Danbatta

APC: 31,850

PDP: 6,947

Wudil

APC: 28,755

PDP: 5,108

Bichi

APC: 42,714

PDP: 11,050

Dawakin Kudu

APC: 39,261

PDP: 10,751

Kura

APC: 34,996

PDP: 9,047

Kumbotso

APC: 53,923

PDP: 11,366

Takai

APC: 38,477

PDP: 5,877

Nasarawa

APC: 84,289

PDP: 16,140

Makoda

APC: 24,749

PDP: 3,234

Fagge

APC: 31,010

PDP: 15,492

Kano Municipal

APC: 65,579

PDP: 15, 523

Tarauni

APC: 52,585

PDP: 7,323

Dala

APC: 65,047

PDP: 16,711

Rogo

APC: 32,991

PDP: 12,465

Tofa

APC: 19,984,

PDP: 7,732

Garun Malam:

APC: 23,810,

PDP: 4,861

Gaya

APC: 25,864

PDP: 6,577

Kunci

APC: 20,372,

PDP: 4,983

Bagwai

APC: 23,375,

PDP: 10,584

Bunkure

APC: 27,232

PDP: 9,528

Karaye

APC: 23,023

PDP: 8,265

Rimin Gado

APC: 20,589

PDP: 10,305

Madobi

APC: 26,110

PDP: 13,113

Dawakin-Tofa

APC: 37,417

PDP: 6,507

Tudun Wada

APC 38,865

PDP 10,707

Gabasawa

APC: 24,420

PDP: 6,130

Sumaila

APC: 34,609

PDP: 4,904

Tsanyawa

APC: 25,823

PDP: 5,399

Gwarzo

APC: 33,581

PDP: 10,682

Ungogo LGA

APC: 51,842

PDP: 10,475

Grand Total

APC: 1,464,768

PDP: 391,593

