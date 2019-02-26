Atiku Floored In Kano State By Buhari With 1,073,195 Margin
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Kano State with 1,073,195 margin.
The Collation Officer for the Presidential election in Kano, Prof. Magaji Garba, announced this on Tuesday following the collation of the result from the 44 local government areas of the state.
He said that the APC Presidential candidate scored 1,464,768 to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 391,593 votes.
He added that, “the total registered voters in the state are 5,391,581, while total accredited voters are 2,006,410.
“The total votes cast during the election on Saturday is 1,964,751 and the total valid vote is 1,891,134, while the total rejected vote is 73,617.”
Below is the breakdown of the result as announced by the electoral officers from all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.
Ajingi
APC: 21,458
PDP: 5,267
Albasu
APC: 26,412
PDP: 10,285
Rano
APC: 23,855
PDP: 7,055
Kibiya
APC: 18,085
PDP: 11,023
Gezawa
APC: 29,954
PDP: 8,246
Gwale
APC: 50,834
PDP: 12,283
Bebeji
APC: 26,023
PDP: 8,190
Minjibir
APC: 27,725
PDP: 5,870
Garko
APC: 22,356
PDP: 2,840
Kabo
APC: 29,482
PDP: 8,955
Kiru
APC: 29,739
PDP: 12,205
Doguwa
APC: 25,454
PDP: 7,013
Shanono
APC: 24,173
PDP: 8,469
Danbatta
APC: 31,850
PDP: 6,947
Wudil
APC: 28,755
PDP: 5,108
Bichi
APC: 42,714
PDP: 11,050
Dawakin Kudu
APC: 39,261
PDP: 10,751
Kura
APC: 34,996
PDP: 9,047
Kumbotso
APC: 53,923
PDP: 11,366
Takai
APC: 38,477
PDP: 5,877
Nasarawa
APC: 84,289
PDP: 16,140
Makoda
APC: 24,749
PDP: 3,234
Fagge
APC: 31,010
PDP: 15,492
Kano Municipal
APC: 65,579
PDP: 15, 523
Tarauni
APC: 52,585
PDP: 7,323
Dala
APC: 65,047
PDP: 16,711
Rogo
APC: 32,991
PDP: 12,465
Tofa
APC: 19,984,
PDP: 7,732
Garun Malam:
APC: 23,810,
PDP: 4,861
Gaya
APC: 25,864
PDP: 6,577
Kunci
APC: 20,372,
PDP: 4,983
Bagwai
APC: 23,375,
PDP: 10,584
Bunkure
APC: 27,232
PDP: 9,528
Karaye
APC: 23,023
PDP: 8,265
Rimin Gado
APC: 20,589
PDP: 10,305
Madobi
APC: 26,110
PDP: 13,113
Dawakin-Tofa
APC: 37,417
PDP: 6,507
Tudun Wada
APC 38,865
PDP 10,707
Gabasawa
APC: 24,420
PDP: 6,130
Sumaila
APC: 34,609
PDP: 4,904
Tsanyawa
APC: 25,823
PDP: 5,399
Gwarzo
APC: 33,581
PDP: 10,682
Ungogo LGA
APC: 51,842
PDP: 10,475
Minjibir LGA
APC: 27,725
PDP: 2,840
Grand Total
APC: 1,464,768
PDP: 391,593
(NAN)