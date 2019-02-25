Maurice Iwu Arrested By EFCC

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu, has been reportedly arrested by security operatives.

According to Sun, family sources said Iwu was arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday. According to the family sources, the former INEC boss was whisked away to Lagos.

The newspaper added that the security operatives came from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and linked up with the Imo State Commissioner of Police who invited him to Owerri.

According to the report, when Iwu came for the meeting, he was whisked away by security operatives and taken to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

It was gathered that in Lagos, Prof Iwu was interrogated, release and asked to report back today. There are also reports on Monday that at the EFCC office in Lagos, Iwu was taken into custody. It was reported that his phones were impounded and switched off. He is yet to be released. However, the spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, who spoke with the newspaper, denied the story.