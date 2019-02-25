Ebonyi: PDP lost 300,000 votes to card readers ------- Umahi.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chef David Umahi has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lost over 300, 000 votes to the operational failure of Card Readers during the conduct of the last weekend’s presidential election in the state.

The Governor who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki on the success recorded by the party in the cause of the last presidential election described election as a game in which there is no permanent enemy and friend but permanent interest within a political arena.

According to him: “I want to thank Ebonyi people for coming out to cast their votes. I want to thank politicians and political parties that participated in the election. Election is a game. It comes and goes. No permanent enemy.

“I want to congratulate all those that won. Everybody has destiny. I want to commend the security agencies in the country. They refused to be induced. I also commend the officials of INEC. I want to console the families of electoral officials who died in active service. My prayer is that God will grant them eternal rest.

“Buhari still remains my friend whether he is losing or passing. I can't castigate him and I can't cajole him. Over 300, 000 votes were discarded in Ebonyi because of the hiccups of the card readers. We have issues between constitution and guidelines. We have given 260, 000 votes to PDP. The rest is what INEC announces. PDP has done well.

“The truth is that I can't speak for all the state. If you were declared winner and you didn't use card readers, you may lose. I call for improvement and electronics voting. Card readers may not have been used in other parts of the country. “The issue of the card readers was a problem. Every responsible

Governor must respect the President. He is the boss of all the Governors. You can't get anything by castigating him. If you make your leader happy, he can assist you in making progress. I am in a hurry to change the narrative of Ebonyi.”