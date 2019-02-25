APC In 11 LGCs Out of 27 LGCs So Far Declared By INEC In Borno State

Pesidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) , Muhammadu Buhari is leading in Borno State with wide margin and the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar following him from the 11 local government areas so far collated and announced by INEC in Maiduguri.

Breakdown of the results is as follows:

Mobbar local government area; Total registered votes, 44,619 , accredited votes , 14,030 , total valid votes , 13,540 , rejected votes 490 . Party scores : APC 13,112 , PDP.

Gubio local government area: Registered Voters; 38,849 , accredited voters, 11,346 , total votes cast, 11,346. Party scores, APC 10,207, PDP 510.

Nganzai local government area: Total valid votes ; 8058. Party scores; APC 6804 , PDP 975 .

Magumeri local government area: Registered Voters; 50,991 ; accredited voters 14,364 , total valid votes 13,738 , total votes cast 14,364 . Party scores APC 12,739 , PDP 692.

Dikwa local government area: Registered Voters; 51,793 , accredited voters 18, 298 , total valid votes , 17,989 . Party scores, APC 17, 805 , PDP 100.

Guzamala local government area: Registered Voters ; 38, 805 , accredited voters 6,284 , total valid votes , 5971 . Party scores ; APC 5,370 , PDP 521.

Abadam local government area : Registered Voters 45, 707 , total votes cast 6, 554 . Party scores , APC 5,907 , PDP 521.

Others obtained this Monday morning are; Ngala LGA: APC 50,151, PDP 138, Marte LGA: APC10,414, PDP 182, Kukawa LGA: APC 11,225 and PDP scored 341, while KAGA LGA: APC scored 14,512, with PDP having 363.

While the former Borno State Commissioner of Health Dr. Haruna Mshelia and his counterpart from Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Usman Zannah have won the House of Representatives seats in their respective Constituencies in the free and fair elections held last Saturday across the state.

Dr. Mshelia who contested for the House of Representatives, Askira – Uba /Hawul Federal Constituency on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won with a wide margin having defeated his opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Emmanual Bassi.

Declaring the final results on Monday, Dr. Mshelia of the APC scored 51,763, while PDP got 30,560, with a difference of 21,203.

Hon. Usman Zanah emerged winner of Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio federal constituency having polled 30,683 against the PDP’s Bilal Ali’s 7,722 in Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio votes to win the election.

Hon. Usman Zanah won in almost all of the 13 wards of Magumeri, 15 wards of Kaga and 10 wards of the Gubio federal constituency while the PDP candidate won in three wards.

Declaring the winner, the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Musa Abdullahi of University of Maiduguri said that “the APC candidate Usman Zanah, having satisfy the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is here by declared the winner”.

Similarly, the former Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Engineer Satomi Ahmed of the who contested Jere federal constituency has also been declared the winner.

Engineer Satomi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Hon. Bukar Shuwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the results, the returning officer, Dr. Yusuf Ngoshe of the University of Maiduguri returned and declared Engr. Ahmed Satomi the winner with 82,370 while his opponent Hon. Bukar Shuwa of the PDP got 8911.