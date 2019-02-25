Akwa Ibom Falls For Atiku

This is the total number of the Presidential election result in Akwa Ibom state. Out of the thirty-one Local Government Areas of the state, results from Thirty Local Government Areas have been announced so far. One local government result, Udung Uko was cancelled due to irregularies and violence, while result from Essien Udim is still on hold due to controversies.

Meanwhile Senator Akpabio is from Essien Udim and the result from his ward is yet to be announced.

Breakdown of the twenty nine Local Government from INEC include:

Okobo LGA

PDP – 11,447

APC – 6,748

Abak LGA

PDP -12,093

APC – 7,974

Uyo LGA

PDP – 21,515

APC – 12,313

Ibiono Ibom LGA

PDP – 32,813

APC – 10,979

Eket LGA

PDP – 20,451

APC – 4,102

Oron LGA

PDP – 5,196

APC – 3,985

Ikot Ekpene LGA

PDP – 12,461

APC – 10,343

Ibesikpo Asutan LGA

PDP – 12,682

APC – 6,635

Itu LGA

PDP – 10,431

APC – 5,682

Etinan LGA

PDP – 18,452

APC – 5,223

Ika LGA

PDP – 10,493

APC – 3,352

Nsit Ibom LGA

PDP – 12,201

APC – 5,776

Oruk Anam LGA

PDP – 25,587

APC – 9,796

Etim Ekpo LGA

PDP – 8,228

APC -1,892

Ukanafun LGA

PDP – 27,830

APC – 11,378

Ikono LGA

PDP – 8,100

APC – 3,166

Ini LGA

PDP – 13,344

APC – 5,646

Uruan LGA

PDP – 10,624

APC – 5,437

Esit Eket

PDP – 11,146

APC – 4,105

Nsit Ubium LGA

PDP – 11,575

APC – 5,840

Obot Akara LGA

PDP – 12,250

APC – 6,174

Mkpat Enin LGA

PDP – 13,646

APC – 3,191

Onna LGA

PDP – 21,790

APC – 1,850

Ikoabasi LGA

PDP – 8,353

APC – 5,710

Eastern Obolo LGA

PDP – 8,890

APC – 1,406

Mbo LGA

PDP – 4,750

APC – 5,299

Nsit Atai LGA

PDP – 11,692

APC – 6,539

Ibeno LGA

PDP – 6,373

APC – 1,011

Urue Offong Oruko

PDP – 7,431

APC – 6,111