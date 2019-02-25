TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Akwa Ibom Falls For Atiku

This is the total number of the Presidential election result in Akwa Ibom state. Out of the thirty-one Local Government Areas of the state, results from Thirty Local Government Areas have been announced so far. One local government result, Udung Uko was cancelled due to irregularies and violence, while result from Essien Udim is still on hold due to controversies.

Meanwhile Senator Akpabio is from Essien Udim and the result from his ward is yet to be announced.

Breakdown of the twenty nine Local Government from INEC include:

Okobo LGA
PDP – 11,447
APC – 6,748

Abak LGA
PDP -12,093
APC – 7,974

Uyo LGA
PDP – 21,515
APC – 12,313

Ibiono Ibom LGA
PDP – 32,813
APC – 10,979

Eket LGA
PDP – 20,451
APC – 4,102

Oron LGA
PDP – 5,196
APC – 3,985

Ikot Ekpene LGA
PDP – 12,461
APC – 10,343

Ibesikpo Asutan LGA
PDP – 12,682
APC – 6,635

Itu LGA
PDP – 10,431
APC – 5,682

Etinan LGA
PDP – 18,452
APC – 5,223

Ika LGA
PDP – 10,493
APC – 3,352

Nsit Ibom LGA
PDP – 12,201
APC – 5,776

Oruk Anam LGA
PDP – 25,587
APC – 9,796

Etim Ekpo LGA
PDP – 8,228
APC -1,892

Ukanafun LGA
PDP – 27,830
APC – 11,378

Ikono LGA
PDP – 8,100
APC – 3,166

Ini LGA
PDP – 13,344
APC – 5,646

Uruan LGA
PDP – 10,624
APC – 5,437

Esit Eket
PDP – 11,146
APC – 4,105

Nsit Ubium LGA
PDP – 11,575
APC – 5,840

Obot Akara LGA
PDP – 12,250
APC – 6,174

Mkpat Enin LGA
PDP – 13,646
APC – 3,191

Onna LGA
PDP – 21,790
APC – 1,850

Ikoabasi LGA
PDP – 8,353
APC – 5,710

Eastern Obolo LGA
PDP – 8,890
APC – 1,406

Mbo LGA
PDP – 4,750
APC – 5,299

Nsit Atai LGA
PDP – 11,692
APC – 6,539

Ibeno LGA
PDP – 6,373
APC – 1,011

Urue Offong Oruko
PDP – 7,431
APC – 6,111


