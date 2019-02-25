Akwa Ibom Falls For Atiku
This is the total number of the Presidential election result in Akwa Ibom state. Out of the thirty-one Local Government Areas of the state, results from Thirty Local Government Areas have been announced so far. One local government result, Udung Uko was cancelled due to irregularies and violence, while result from Essien Udim is still on hold due to controversies.
Meanwhile Senator Akpabio is from Essien Udim and the result from his ward is yet to be announced.
Breakdown of the twenty nine Local Government from INEC include:
Okobo LGA
PDP – 11,447
APC – 6,748
Abak LGA
PDP -12,093
APC – 7,974
Uyo LGA
PDP – 21,515
APC – 12,313
Ibiono Ibom LGA
PDP – 32,813
APC – 10,979
Eket LGA
PDP – 20,451
APC – 4,102
Oron LGA
PDP – 5,196
APC – 3,985
Ikot Ekpene LGA
PDP – 12,461
APC – 10,343
Ibesikpo Asutan LGA
PDP – 12,682
APC – 6,635
Itu LGA
PDP – 10,431
APC – 5,682
Etinan LGA
PDP – 18,452
APC – 5,223
Ika LGA
PDP – 10,493
APC – 3,352
Nsit Ibom LGA
PDP – 12,201
APC – 5,776
Oruk Anam LGA
PDP – 25,587
APC – 9,796
Etim Ekpo LGA
PDP – 8,228
APC -1,892
Ukanafun LGA
PDP – 27,830
APC – 11,378
Ikono LGA
PDP – 8,100
APC – 3,166
Ini LGA
PDP – 13,344
APC – 5,646
Uruan LGA
PDP – 10,624
APC – 5,437
Esit Eket
PDP – 11,146
APC – 4,105
Nsit Ubium LGA
PDP – 11,575
APC – 5,840
Obot Akara LGA
PDP – 12,250
APC – 6,174
Mkpat Enin LGA
PDP – 13,646
APC – 3,191
Onna LGA
PDP – 21,790
APC – 1,850
Ikoabasi LGA
PDP – 8,353
APC – 5,710
Eastern Obolo LGA
PDP – 8,890
APC – 1,406
Mbo LGA
PDP – 4,750
APC – 5,299
Nsit Atai LGA
PDP – 11,692
APC – 6,539
Ibeno LGA
PDP – 6,373
APC – 1,011
Urue Offong Oruko
PDP – 7,431
APC – 6,111